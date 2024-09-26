Real Madrid defender Varane hangs his boots

The 31-year-old Varane signed with promoted Serie A club Como in July, but injured his knee during his only appearance with the club an Italian Cup match against Sampdoria last month.

In my career, I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible, Varane wrote on Instagram.

Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfilment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love.