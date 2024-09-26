Heavy rainfall claims nine in Japan

A woman was confirmed dead on Wednesday after her body was found near a river in Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture, bringing the death toll from the record-breaking rainfall to nine, local media reported.

Police were still searching for two others missing and as of 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, there were still six others who remained unaccounted for, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the public broadcaster NHK.

Record-breaking torrential rain pounded Ishikawa on September 21 and 22, a region still reeling from a major earthquake at the start of the year.

Severe flooding and landslides have caused extensive damage in the aftermath of the rainfall, with authorities calling for continued vigilance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 46 locations across Wajima City, Suzu City, and Noto Town remained isolated and 5,216 households were experiencing water shortages due to power outages and water pipe damage, according to the report.