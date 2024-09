Policewoman publicly shot dead by colleague in Pak

A young policewoman was tortured and shot dead by her male colleague in Pakistan’s Lahore, local media reported.

The victim, 27-year-old Constable Soman, serving in the anti-riot wing of the Lahore police, was shot three times in the fatal attack, reports Dawn.

According to police officials, the alleged killer, identified as policeman Farooq, fled the scene after committing the crime.

Witnesses stated that Farooq first subjected the victim to torture, after which the locals and passersby intervened and overpowered him.

The police were not involved initially as the locals thought the suspect and victim were related.

However, later, Farooq pulled out a pistol and fired shots in the air, terrorising the gathered crowd, according to the local media reports.