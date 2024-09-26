Shakib is eligible for selection: Bangladesh coach 

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on Wednesday said Shakib Al Hasan is available for the second Test against India, downplaying concerns around his fitness owing to an injury that he picked up in the opening game.

Shakib had suffered a finger injury during the game in Chennai while facing India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The second game is scheduled to start on Friday.

The 37-year-old spin all-rounder was introduced into the attack quite late and he bowled only 21 overs in two Indian innings.

“At the moment, I haven’t heard from my physio or from anyone. He is still eligible for selection,” Hathurusinghe said after the team’s first training session in Kanpur.

The coach praised Shakib for putting up a great fight against the quality Indian attack in the second innings, in which he scored 25 off 56 balls. In the first innings, he was the top-scorer for the visitors, adding 32 off and 64 balls.