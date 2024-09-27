Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri enter quarters at Macau Open

Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-game victory over compatriot Ayush Shetty in the second round here on Thursday.

Seeded sixth, Srikanth, who is playing his first competition since recovering from an injury sustained in May, outclassed 2023 Odisha masters runner-up Ayush 21-13, 21-18 to emerge as the lone Indian competitor in the singles event.

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championship silver medallist, will next face Hong Kong’s second seed Ng Ka Long Angus, with whom he shares an even 4-4 head-to-head record in their last eight encounters.

In women’s doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also reached the quarterfinals, securing a solid 22-20, 21-11 win over Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chih-Chun and Teng Chun Hsun in just 38 minutes.