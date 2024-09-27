Lewandowski helps Barcelona win big

With Robert Lewandowski on target again, Barcelona extended their perfect start to the Spanish league season.

Lewandowski scored his seventh goal in as many matches and Barcelona won its seventh in a row in the league by defeating Getafe 1-0 at home on Wednesday.

The triumph gives Barcelona its second-best league start ever, equaling the seven victories it also earned at the start of the 2017-18 season. The Catalan club won eight straight to start the 2013-14 season.

“I’m really proud about my team. They fight 90 minutes or 95 minutes,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “But also I’m very proud because the fans they realized that we needed them and they give everything. It’s a good connection at the moment and I’m really happy about that.”