Shakib retires from T20Is

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect and also said that the second Test against India will be his last if his country’s board doesn’t give him a farewell match against South Africa at home.

His final international game for Bangladesh will be in the Champions Trophy which is likely to be held in UAE and Pakistan.

The 37-year-old great, who featured in 129 T20Is for Bangladesh will, however, continue to play in franchise leagues.

“I have played my last T20 match in T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully, BCB will find some great players and we will perform well,” said Shakib on the eve of the second and final Test against India here.