Surrogacy linked to higher risk of severe pregnancy complications: Study

According to new research, individuals who are gestational carriers (also known as “surrogates”) may be more susceptible to severe complications during pregnancy and the early postpartum period, hypertension during pregnancy, and postpartum hemorrhage than those who conceive naturally or through IVF.

New research from ICES and Queen’s University.

Those who are not otherwise able to carry a pregnancy are assisted in becoming pregnant by gestational carriers, who also give birth to their offspring. It is unclear if there is a greater chance of serious health consequences for newborns and gestational carriers, both throughout pregnancy and after delivery.

One of the first significant population-based studies comparing health outcomes for three distinct methods of conception–unassisted, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and gestational carriage–has examined connected health databases.