Airtel to crack down spam calls with AI-powered network tool

The free-of-cost solution — a first by a telecom service provider in the country — will alert customers in real time to all suspected spam calls and SMSes.

It will get auto-activated for all Airtel customers without them having to raise a service request or download an app.

“Spam has become a menace for customers. Today marks a milestone as we launch the country’s first AI-powered spam-free network that will shield our customers from the continuous onslaught of intrusive and unwanted communications,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel.