‘TRAI to discuss regulation for OTT apps separately’

Telecom regulator Trai will expedite the process for satellite spectrum pricing before taking up the issue of regulation for over-the-top apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet, Trai chairman said on Wednesday.

A consultation paper on pricing for Satellite Spectrum will issued in the next few days, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman RC Lahoti said.

“OTT was not part of this paper (Service Authorisation Framework under Telecommunications Act 2023). It is being discussed separately. Right now, we have to take up spectrum pricing on a priority basis,” Lahoti said.

He said that Trai will explore if OTT apps need to be regulated under the Telecommunications Act 2023.