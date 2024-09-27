Hyundai Motor India gets nod to float IPO

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai, has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s approval to float an initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

This development marks a significant milestone for the Indian industry, as it is the first automaker initial share-sale in over two decades, following Japanese automaker Maruti Suzuki’s listing in 2003.

Hyundai Motor India’s proposed IPO is entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 142,194,700 equity shares by promoter Hyundai Motor Company, with no fresh issue component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in June.

The South Korean parent is diluting some of the stake through the OFS route.