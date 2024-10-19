Ranji: Sudharsan scores double ton for TN

Delhi captain Himmat Singh paid a heavy price for misreading the conditions after some dodgy selections as B Sai Sudharsan’s disdainful maiden double century powered Tamil Nadu to a commanding 379 for 1 on the opening day of their Group D Ranji Trophy game here.

The sinewy left-hander was unbeaten on 202, having added 168 for the opening stand with N Jagadeesan (65 off 101) and another 211 runs for the second wicket with Washington Sundar (96 batting off 170 balls).

Delhi skipper Himmat was completely fooled by the thick covering of grass as the strip turned out to be flat in nature.

Navdeep Saini (1/65 in 17 overs) and Himanshu Chauhan (0/50 in 17 overs) did bowl probing opening spells but Sudharsan and Jagadeesan saw the first half an hour before feasting on some mediocre spin bowling.