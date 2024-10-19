Stalin announces 3% DA hike for government employees and teachers

In a significant move to benefit state government employees, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a three per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and teachers. The announcement, made on Friday, brings the DA to 53%, aligning with the recent hike announced by the Union Government for its employees.

According to a release from the state government, the DA increase will be applicable to all state government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners, with effect from July 1, 2024. The hike is set to benefit approximately 16 lakh individuals across these groups.

The release highlighted that this DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,931 crore for the state exchequer. Despite the financial implications, the state government expressed its commitment to making additional financial allocations in order to ensure the welfare of its employees, teachers, and pensioners.

The government reiterated its role as a pioneer in implementing welfare schemes across the country and emphasized that the DA hike was part of its continued efforts to improve the well-being of government employees and teachers. The announcement reflects the state government’s dedication to supporting its workforce amidst rising costs and inflation.