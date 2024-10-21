Complaint filed against Vijay’s party in Tiruttani

A complaint has been filed against members of Tamil actor Vijay’s newly-formed political party, Tamilaga Vetrikku Kazhagam (TVK), for conducting an unauthorized procession at the Tiruttani Murugan Temple. A complaint has been filed against members of Tamil actor Vijay’s newly-formed political party, Tamilaga Vetrikku Kazhagam (TVK), for conducting an unauthorized procession at the Tiruttani Murugan Temple.

Led by TVK’s Tiruvallur West District President Prakasham, party officials arrived at the famous Tiruttani Murugan Hill Temple yesterday morning, carrying a 100-foot-long party flag. The group held the flag high as they proceeded in a rally along the temple’s chariot path, praying for the success of their party’s first political conference. They then entered the temple to offer prayers.

However, the temple authorities raised objections to the party’s unauthorized display of their flag within the temple grounds. In response, the temple’s administrator filed a formal complaint with the Tiruttani police, citing the violation of rules concerning unauthorized processions on temple premises.

The incident has raised concerns about political activities in religious spaces, and the police are expected to investigate the matter.