NE monsoon: TN sees 65% higher rainfall during first 20 days

The Chennai Meteorological Center has reported that during the first 20 days of the Northeast Monsoon, Tamil Nadu received 6.1 cm more rainfall than the average. The monsoon, which typically begins in the second or third week of October, commenced on October 15 this year. However, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's calendar, any rain occurring from October 1 is considered part of the Northeast Monsoon.

From October 1 to 20, Tamil Nadu usually receives an average of 9.5 cm of rainfall. This year, the state has recorded 15.6 cm, which is 65% above normal. The districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, and Nagapattinam saw less rainfall than usual, while other districts experienced heavier downpours.

A low-pressure area is expected to form today over the central and northern Andaman Sea due to an atmospheric circulation at the upper levels. This low-pressure system could gradually intensify into a deep depression tomorrow and potentially develop into a cyclone by the day after, moving northwest toward Odisha and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, an atmospheric circulation exists over the central-west Bay of Bengal near Tamil Nadu’s northern coastal areas. At the same time, a low-pressure area over the central-west Arabian Sea has weakened into a depression and is expected to move west-northwest.

According to the current forecast, these weather systems will not have a direct impact on Tamil Nadu or Chennai. However, the state and Puducherry are expected to experience moderate rain with thunderstorms today, and this pattern is likely to continue for the next seven days.