TNPCB restricts firecracker use to two hours for Diwali

In preparation for the upcoming Diwali celebrations across the country on October 31, the Pollution Control Board has issued strict guidelines allowing firecrackers to be burst only for two hours on the day of the festival. The permitted time slots are from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM and from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The board has also advised the public to opt for eco-friendly “green” crackers, which generate less noise and air pollution. Fireworks with loud noise and continuous explosions, such as serial crackers, are discouraged.

Additionally, the public is encouraged to burst crackers in open spaces with prior permission from the local administration or municipal bodies, and efforts should be coordinated through local welfare associations. Special care must be taken to avoid bursting crackers near hospitals, places of worship, designated silent zones, and areas with flammable materials or densely populated slums.

These restrictions are aimed at reducing air and noise pollution during the Diwali festivities, ensuring a safer and more environmentally conscious celebration.