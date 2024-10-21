Antiviral medication may prevent vision damage associated with shingles

The research was led by team from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the NYU Grossman School of Medicine at NYU Langone Health in the US.

“There has been no proven long-term treatment for new, worsening, or repeated episodes of this disease, so the results of this study provide convincing evidence for using long-term, low-dose antiviral treatment,” said Bennie Jeng, chair of Ophthalmology at the Perelman School of Medicine.

Ocular shingles begins in the nerve connecting the brain to the eye and is present in almost 100,000 of the million people who develop shingles each year in the United States.