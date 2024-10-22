Cyclone Dana: Odisha schools closed. When and where is it expected to make landfall?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may develop into Cyclone Dana by October 23, with landfall expected between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal on the night of October 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may develop into Cyclone Dana by October 23, with landfall expected between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal on the night of October 24.

Odisha’s director general of police, Sudhansu Sekhar Sadangi has confirmed that the police are fully prepared to manage any situations arising from the storm.

“We are monitoring the cyclone’s path, whether it will impact Bangladesh or Odisha. Our actions will depend on its trajectory, but preparations are currently in place,” Sadangi told reporters.

Sadangi mentioned that they are trying to bring back the fishermen who have gone into the sea. By tomorrow, they will know which districts are likely to be affected, and their course of action will depend on that, the officer said.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said the state government is thoroughly prepared to address any challenges posed by Cyclone Dana.

The government has formulated a plan for the complete evacuation of vulnerable areas, with teams from the NDRF, ODRAF, and fire services on standby.

Three districts such as Kendrapara, Balasore, and Bhadrak are expected to be the most affected areas by the cyclone.

Basic advisories have been issued to all agricultural officers and district collectors to ensure readiness for the quick evacuation of any rainwater that accumulates.

Energy grids and emergency transmission towers in districts likely to be affected by Cyclone Dana are under close monitoring.