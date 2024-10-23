Shaw out of Mumbai squad due to disciplinary issues

Top order batter Prithvi Shaw has been left out of the Mumbai squad for their next Ranji Trophy match against Tripura owing to fitness and disciplinary issues.

The match is scheduled to be played in Agartala from October 26 to 29.

The right-handed opening batter, who has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India, seems to have run into trouble.

It is reliably learnt that the 24-year-old does not regularly attend the team’s training sessions and has also appeared a “little overweight”.

“You have to look at his fitness and his running when he is on the field. The MCA has a rich history and there cannot be exceptions for a certain player,” an official from Mumbai Cricket Association said.