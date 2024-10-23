India sends medical, food supplies to Palestine

India on Tuesday dispatched humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The first tranche of assistance comprising 30 tonnes of medicine and food items has departed.

Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the MEA, posted on X, “India sends humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine through UNRWA. The first tranche of assistance comprising 30 tonnes of medicine and food items has departed today. The consignment includes a wide range of essential medicines and surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items and high-energy biscuits.”

According to the post, this is the first tranche which includes a wide range of essential medicines and surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items and high-energy biscuits.