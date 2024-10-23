Spike in hoax threats across India: Authorities issue warning

In recent months, a worrying surge of hoax threats has disrupted flights, schools, and public spaces across India.

Chennai has been particularly impacted, with recent incidents including bomb threats to the city’s international airport, Velachery railway station, several schools, and even a private hotel.

While these threats have been confirmed as hoaxes, they have led to significant business losses and wasted time on extensive security searches, prompting strong warnings from authorities.

Chennai International Airport faced chaos when a bomb threat was emailed to the SpiceJet regional manager’s office. Similarly, Velachery Railway Station received a bomb threat via phone call, leading to a thorough search with the help of sniffer dogs. Schools in the city have not been spared either, with parents and students experiencing anxiety and disruption due to repeated evacuations.

“The disruption caused by these false alarms is immense. Businesses lose significant revenue, and public resources are wasted on unnecessary searches,” said a senior official from the Chennai Police. “These anonymous threats—mostly issued through emails and calls—are causing widespread fear, which is their primary aim.”

Authorities across the country are treating these incidents seriously, conducting thorough searches in the interest of public safety. However, they have also issued strong warnings to individuals involved in making these hoax threats.

“We have initiated strict legal action against those responsible for issuing false threats. We are closely monitoring these cases, and any individual caught will face severe consequences,” said Chennai Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore. “We urge the public to remain calm but vigilant, and report any suspicious activities.”

In addition to the strain on security forces, these hoaxes have created challenges for businesses, especially at airports and hotels, where operations are disrupted for hours. A manager from a prominent hotel that recently received a hoax threat commented, “We had to evacuate all guests and halt services for hours. Not only did this create panic, but it also led to substantial revenue loss.”

While authorities are enhancing security measures, including upgrading technology to trace the sources of anonymous emails and phone calls, the public has been urged to remain cautious. “It’s important that we take every threat seriously, but there must be a balance to prevent mass hysteria,” said a spokesperson from the aviation sector.

The police have advised citizens to stay alert, avoid spreading unverified information, and trust official channels for updates. “The only way out is to strengthen surveillance systems and for everyone—citizens, businesses, and authorities—to work together. This way, we can minimize the panic caused by such hoax threats,” added Rathore.

With stricter measures being enforced and a more vigilant public, authorities hope to deter further hoax threats, ensuring the safety and smooth functioning of essential services across the country.