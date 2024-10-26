Lorenzo Musetti stuns top seed Alexander Zverev

Lorenzo Musetti stunned world number three Alexander Zverev to reach the semi-finals in Vienna on Friday, describing his comeback triumph as “a pretty big win”. Italian 17th-ranked Musetti came through 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 after two hours, 36 minutes to see off the 2021 champion. “It didn’t start how we planned, I was struggling to find the right balance with my forehand and the variation of my backhand,” said the 22-year-old who was an Olympic bronze medallist in the summer, just weeks after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals.

It’s a pretty big win because Sascha really loves to play here, on this court, in these conditions. But, after the first round, I was feeling in good shape and today I showed that.”

Musetti will next face world number 18 Jack Draper after the Briton defeated Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in his quarter-final 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.