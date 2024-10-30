Heavy rains lash Chennai and suburbs

Chennai witnessed intense rainfall across the city and its suburbs, causing severe waterlogging and bringing daily life to a standstill for residents. Areas including Anna Nagar, Tambaram, Pallavaram, Guindy, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, T Nagar, and Parrys were all affected by the heavy downpour, with Anna Nagar alone recording 9 cm of rain within an hour.

The rain, triggered by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Arabian Sea, has blanketed the city with rain-bearing clouds, leading to intermittent heavy showers. Weather forecasters have predicted more rain over the next few days, advising residents to prepare for extended periods of inclement weather.

Traffic and Waterlogging Cause Chaos

With rainwater quickly inundating major roads, waterlogged streets have slowed traffic significantly, especially along key routes. Important stretches across Chennai were clogged, with vehicles inching forward amidst flooded conditions. Many students returning from school were stranded or had to brave waterlogged streets to reach home.

One commuter expressed frustration, “I’ve been stuck in traffic for almost an hour now. The waterlogging has made it impossible to drive, and vehicles are moving at a snail’s pace.”

Power Cuts Add to Challenges

In addition to traffic issues and shopping disruptions, power outages were reported in various areas, with some neighborhoods experiencing prolonged blackouts. “Power was cut off around noon, and it hasn’t been restored yet. With the rain continuing, we’re worried it could take even longer,” commented a resident from Ashok Nagar.

Forecasters Warn of Continued Rain

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to expect further rain due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Arabian Sea, and a separate upper air cyclonic circulation over southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh. “These two systems are contributing to the heavy rain activity in Chennai,” explained a weather official. “People should be prepared for intermittent showers throughout the day, and possibly for the next few days.”

With the unexpected rain affecting multiple aspects of daily life, from transportation to power supply, Chennai’s residents are hoping for a break in the weather to ease the challenges caused by waterlogging and traffic. For now, both authorities and residents are bracing for a prolonged period of rains and the inconveniences that come with it.