Sudden rains dampen Deepavali shopping across Chennai

As Chennai prepares for Deepavali, sudden and unexpected rain showers have put a damper on last-minute shopping plans across key areas, including T Nagar, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar, and Koyambedu.

This unexpected rain has caused water-logging and other challenges, frustrating eager shoppers and impacting businesses, especially roadside vendors and temporary stalls selling festive items.

Many families who had set aside time for Deepavali shopping were caught off guard. “We planned to shop for clothes and crackers today. Sadly, the rain has halted our plans,” shared one family who found themselves waiting for the downpour to subside.

Water-logging Hampers Shopping Plans

In several areas, including busy shopping hubs, water-logging has made it nearly impossible for shoppers to navigate the streets. “There is water-logging in many places, and we can’t even walk to the shops to make our purchases,” explained another shopper, voicing the frustration of many who had anticipated a festive shopping spree.

With streets flooded, parking lots also turned into temporary ponds, making it hard for shoppers to find space to park. “We came with children, but it’s tough to shop in this weather,” said a parent struggling to keep their plans on track.

Autos and Taxis Take Advantage of the Situation

Due to the rain, public transportation options like autos and taxis have seen a surge in demand, with many drivers taking the opportunity to increase fares. “Auto and taxi fares have gone up suddenly. It’s difficult to get a fair deal in this weather,” remarked a shopper waiting for transportation.

Vendors’ Businesses Take a Hit

The rain has had a particular impact on roadside shops and temporary vendors selling festival essentials. Crackers and other Deepavali items have been left exposed to the elements, leading to worries about damage and a loss of sales. Shoppers in these areas remarked on the sudden nature of the rain, which caught everyone by surprise. “We were expecting a high volume of sales today, but the rain has definitely made things difficult,” shared a vendor selling festive wares on a busy street.

Another street vendor, who had hoped for a bustling day of sales, commented, “It’s really tough for us when it rains like this. Our items are exposed, and customers hesitate to stop by in bad weather. We are just hoping the rain stops soon.”