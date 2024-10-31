Lucky Baskhar – Review

Lucky Baskhar is an impressive entertainer set in the late 1980s Mumbai, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Directed by Venky Atluri, the story follows Baskhar, a diligent bank employee denied a promotion. Frustrated, he resorts to theft and invests his stolen money into shady enterprises, quickly ascending into a world of wealth and crime. His growing greed brings him into contact with Harsha Mehra, a powerful figure in the stock market, and together they build a fortune. But as Baskhar amasses wealth, he finds himself ensnared in a scandal involving high-stakes players, drawing the attention of the CBI and putting strain on his marriage to his wife, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary.

One of the film’s major strengths is Venky Atluri’s crisp screenplay, which skillfully balances thrill, emotion, and heroism without venturing into melodrama. The screenplay simplifies banking and finance concepts, making them accessible to the audience. The first half effectively captures Baskhar’s struggles, setting up his descent into crime in a natural, engaging manner.

Dulquer Salmaan shines as Baskhar, embodying the character’s charisma and complex ambition without exaggeration. He brings life to Baskhar’s journey, especially during pivotal scenes, which keeps viewers invested. Meenakshi Chaudhary also delivers a strong performance, and the supporting cast, including Sai Kumar and Sachin Khedekar, adds depth to the story.

While the second half slows down slightly, Atluri’s well-paced climax and well-rounded closure to Baskhar’s story make up for the dip. Some scenes related to Baskhar’s family dynamics feel underplayed, particularly when it comes to the conflicts his newfound wealth creates at home. Nevertheless, Atluri’s direction is precise, offering a layered look into the financial world and Baskhar’s complex personality.GV Prakash’s music adds strength to the story.

In Lucky Baskhar, Venky Atluri creates an engaging narrative that combines thrill, emotion, and societal insights, all while keeping the audience hooked. The film offers a compelling watch, especially for fans of Dulquer and those who enjoy narratives that explore the consequences of ambition and greed.