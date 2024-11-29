Cyclone Fengal: Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges in Chennai tomorrow

With Cyclone Fengal expected to make landfall on Saturday, November 30, bringing torrential rain and strong winds with speeds ranging from 60 to 90 km per hour, the district administrations of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu have declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

The Tamil Nadu government has also issued directives stating that no special classes or examinations should be conducted on Saturday. District collectors in other regions under heavy rainfall alert have been authorized to decide on school and college holidays based on local conditions.

Apart from Chennai and its neighboring districts, the State government has identified Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai as districts that may experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds due to the cyclone.

The government has urged educational institutions to comply with the holiday directive and avoid scheduling any academic activities until the weather stabilizes. It has also emphasized the importance of safety measures to protect students and staff from potential risks.

Residents of affected areas are advised to stay indoors, avoid waterlogged areas, and keep emergency contacts handy. Updates on the cyclone and its impact will be provided through official channels.