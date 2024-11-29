Cyclone Fengal: Transport on ECR, OMR to be halted tomorrow afternoon

As Cyclone Fengal approaches, public transport services on the East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) will be suspended from Saturday afternoon to ensure public safety.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has issued strict warnings, urging residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Beaches, amusement parks, and recreational events are off-limits to avoid any risks during the cyclone’s landfall, expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

IT companies have been advised to implement work-from-home policies, ensuring employees remain within the safety of their homes. The government has stressed the importance of these measures to prevent accidents and ensure safety during the storm’s peak impact.