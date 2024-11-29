Cyclone Alert: Public Urged to Stay Indoors Tomorrow

Chennai: With Cyclone Fengal set to make landfall tomorrow (November 30), the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has urged the public to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The cyclone, currently strengthening over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to cross the coast between Mamallapuram and Karaikal near Puducherry tomorrow afternoon, bringing torrential rain and strong winds. District administrations have initiated precautionary measures to tackle the situation.

In its advisory, the Tamil Nadu government has asked residents to avoid beaches, amusement parks, and recreational events during the storm. Public cooperation with disaster management efforts is critical to ensuring safety during this time.