Public Advised to Avoid Beaches Amid High Tide and Rough Seas

With Cyclone Fengal posing a threat, the public has been strictly advised to stay away from beaches in the city, including Marina Beach, Foreshore Estate, Thiruvanmiyur, Kasimedu, and Besant Nagar. The sea conditions are expected to be extremely rough, accompanied by high tides, making it perilous for visitors.

Beach Access Restricted

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that all entry roads leading to these beaches will be cordoned off to ensure public safety. Security personnel and barricades will be deployed to prevent unauthorized access. Officials have urged residents to comply with these restrictions to avoid any mishaps.

Rising Concern Over Reckless Behavior

Despite repeated warnings during such extreme weather conditions, many individuals continue to risk their lives by venturing to the shores. Instances of people taking selfies, shooting videos, and creating social media reels have been reported in the past. This reckless behavior not only endangers their lives but also puts rescuers at risk in case of emergencies.

“Social media trends should not come at the cost of safety. The sea during a cyclone is unpredictable, and one strong wave can lead to fatal accidents,” an official warned.

Dangers of Ignoring Warnings

Experts highlight that strong winds, high waves, and storm surges during cyclones can sweep people away within seconds. Additionally, slippery rocks, sudden tidal shifts, and debris in the water amplify the risks.