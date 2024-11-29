Chennai Corporation Issues Safety Measures Amid Fengal Cyclone Threat

In anticipation of the potential impact of the Fengal Cyclone, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has implemented a series of precautionary measures to ensure public safety and minimize damage. The cyclone, predicted to bring heavy rains and strong winds, has prompted city officials to take immediate action.

Closure of Public Parks

All parks across Chennai have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. This decision was made to prevent accidents due to falling branches, uprooted trees, or other hazards caused by the expected high winds. The public has been advised to avoid venturing into open spaces with large trees during the cyclone period.

Special Attention to Advertisement Boards

The GCC has instructed officials to monitor and secure large advertisement boards and hoardings across the city. Past incidents have shown that strong winds can cause these structures to collapse, posing risks to pedestrians and vehicles. Necessary steps are being taken to dismantle or reinforce these boards to prevent any untoward incidents.

Guidelines for Construction Sites

Construction sites have been advised to remove heavy equipment such as JCBs and cranes from exposed areas. Loose materials and scaffolding should also be secured or dismantled to avoid damage or injury due to strong winds or heavy rain. Builders have been asked to follow these instructions strictly, as failure to comply could result in penalties.

Relief for Low-Lying Areas

Residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to move to designated relief camps established by the GCC. These camps are equipped with basic amenities, food, and medical support to accommodate people safely until the cyclone threat subsides. Officials are also conducting door-to-door campaigns to ensure people are aware of the risks and evacuation plans.