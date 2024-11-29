Stay Safe During the Rainy Season: Guidelines from TNEB

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has issued safety guidelines for the public to follow during the rainy season to prevent electrical accidents.

The safety instructions are as follows:

Avoid operating electrical switches and appliances with wet hands.

Exercise caution while turning on switches inside the house.

Refrain from touching damp walls inside houses or buildings.

Do not operate switches if the interior walls of the house are wet.

Avoid using electrical appliances such as fans or lights immediately after they have been exposed to water.

Do not use areas where the electricity meter is installed if the spot is damp.

Never attempt to restore power using wires by yourself if there is a power outage.

Additionally, the public is advised to:

Steer clear of areas with fallen electrical wires, cables, poles, pillar boxes, or transformers.

Avoid walking, running, playing, or driving through waterlogged streets or near electrical poles and equipment.

Stay away from low-hanging electrical wires.

Do not tie ropes or hang clothes on electric poles or stay wires used for pole support.

Avoid tethering livestock to electric poles or their support structures.

For any issues such as broken or hanging electrical wires, damaged poles, or power outages, residents are urged to immediately contact the 24/7 State Consumer Service Center at 94987 94987.

These measures are crucial to ensure public safety during the monsoon season, the statement added.