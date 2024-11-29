Be Prepared for Heavy Rainfall: Minister Advises Collectors

With the Chennai Meteorological Centre issuing a red alert for heavy rainfall, Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran has instructed district collectors to be prepared to tackle the situation effectively.

The minister conducted an inspection at the State Disaster Management Operations Centre in Chennai, accompanied by Revenue Administration Commissioner Rajesh Lakhoni and other officials. He reviewed the rain forecasts and the ongoing rescue and relief measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramachandran emphasized the importance of readiness in districts likely to be impacted by heavy rainfall. He noted that 2,229 relief centres have been set up in vulnerable districts, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to the Cauvery delta districts to ensure timely assistance.

The minister urged all authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that people are safeguarded from the potential impact of the heavy rains.