Prepared to Face Cyclone and Heavy Rainfall, Says Mayor Priya

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Bengal, leading to heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighboring districts like Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department.

Following the cyclone and rainfall warnings, district administrations have ramped up precautionary measures. Actions are being taken to address waterlogging in low-lying areas and other potential challenges posed by the weather.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Mayor Priya stated that the city is fully prepared to face the impending cyclone and rainfall.

She said, “According to predictions, the cyclone is expected to make landfall on November 29, 30, December 1, and 2, with heavy rainfall in Chennai. A red alert has also been issued, and the cyclone is anticipated to cross the coast in the southern region.”

“Regardless of whether it is heavy rain or a cyclone, we are ready. On behalf of the Greater Chennai Corporation, 110 motor pumps have been installed in waterlogging-prone areas, with an additional 60 pumps procured recently. Efforts to clear garbage accumulated due to the rain are ongoing across all regions,” she added.

She further informed that 28,000 personnel are currently on duty, and each ward has been allocated an additional 10 workers during this monsoon period. Volunteers are also actively participating in these efforts.

Mayor Priya assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the city is prepared for the adverse weather conditions.