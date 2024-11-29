Cyclone Fengal Forms Over Bay of Bengal, Landfall Expected on November 30

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai confirmed the formation of Cyclonic Storm Fengal over the southwest Bay of Bengal as of 2:30 PM on November 29. This system, which had previously intensified from a deep depression, is expected to make landfall on November 30.

Currently located around 300 km southeast of Chennai, Cyclone Fengal is moving north-northwest at a speed of 13 kmph. The RMC predicts that it will continue its trajectory west-northwestwards and cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry.

The cyclone is anticipated to bring winds ranging from 70 to 80 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph, during its landfall on the afternoon of November 30.

Authorities have issued alerts for coastal regions, advising residents to take necessary precautions. Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the storm approaches.