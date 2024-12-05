Justice Manmohan takes oath as Supreme Court judge

Justice Manmohan took oath as a Supreme Court judge on Thursday, taking the court’s strength to just one short of the sanctioned 34 judges.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna administered the oath to Justice Manmohan, who served as the Delhi high court chief justice before his elevation.

Justice Manmohan’s appointment was notified after President Draupadi Murmu issued the warrant of appointment on December 3. The Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation on November 28.

Justice Manmohan’s appointment enhances the representation of the Delhi high court. CJI Khanna was earlier the only judge from the Delhi high court.

The collegium comprising the CJI and justices Bhushan R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy, and Abhay S Oka noted the representation of the Delhi high court while recommending Justice Manmohan’s elevation.

The resolution of the collegium for the elevation factored in his seniority and regional representation.

“Justice Manmohan stands at Sl. No. 2 [serial number two] in the combined all-India seniority of high court judges and he is the senior-most judge in the high court of Delhi. While recommending his name, the collegium has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the bench of [the] Supreme Court is represented by only one judge from the Delhi HC.”