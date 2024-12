Rajya Sabha takes up bill to replace 100 years old Boiler Act

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday took up a discussion on The Boilers Bill, 2024, which seeks to repeal over 100 years old the Boilers Act, 1923, to provide for the regulation of boilers, safety of life and property of persons from the danger of explosions of steam-boilers and uniformity in registration.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal moved the bill to the House for consideration and passing.

The bill was moved amid some uproar by opposition members, who were protesting and demanding that they be allowed clarifications on the statement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on recent relations with China.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, disallowed any clarifications that led to opposition protests and later a walkout.