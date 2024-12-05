Illegal sand mining: SC asks States including TN, AP to give data

The top court was hearing a 2018 PIL filed by one M Alagarsamy seeking a CBI probe into illegal sand mining in rivers and beaches in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

The plea alleged that unregulated illegal sand mining wreaked “environmental havoc” and authorities concerned have allowed entities to operate without the mandatory environmental plan and clearance.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said it needed to check whether a similar petition against the National Green Tribunal order on illegal sand mining was pending in the top court.