Sambhal violence: District Magistrate says 400 identified

District magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal Rajender Pensiya on Thursday posters will be put up on Thursday of those involved in violence that broke out on November 24 over a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

More than 400 people have been identified, while 32 have been arrested in connection with Sambhal violence, the DM told news agency PTI, adding that a peace committee meeting was slated to take place at 3 pm on Thursday.

“We will discuss with everyone the question of how many people’s posters will be put up,” Pensiya said.

“We are currently designing it [poster]. It will be finalised today. 400 people have been identified. Posters will be put up after excluding those who have been arrested,” he added.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The ASI survey was prompted by a petition filed in a local court, claiming the mosque was originally built on the site of a Harihar temple.