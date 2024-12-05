Govt gives another extension to 3-member panel probing Manipur violence

The Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, was set up on June 4, 2023.

The panel, also comprising retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, was mandated to make inquiry with respect of the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which began in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

The commission was supposed to submit its report to the central government “as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting”, according to the notification issued on June 4, 2023.