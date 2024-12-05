Govt gives another extension to 3-member panel probing Manipur violence

The Centre has given another extension till May 20, 2025 to a Commission of Inquiry to submit its report on the investigations into the series of violence in Manipur that has claimed at least 258 lives so far.
The Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, was set up on June 4, 2023.
The panel, also comprising retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, was mandated to make inquiry with respect of the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which began in Manipur on May 3, 2023.
The commission was supposed to submit its report to the central government “as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting”, according to the notification issued on June 4, 2023.
In its last extension, the Ministry of Home Affairs had given the commission time till November 20 to submit its report.
According to the fresh notification issued by the MHA, “The commission shall submit its report to the central government as soon as possible but not later than the 20th May, 2025”.
According to the terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry, it would probe the sequence of events leading to, and all the facts relating to such violence.