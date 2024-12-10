Amid massive uproar, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw an uproar over the Congress’s alleged links to Hungarian-American businessman and investor George Soros, with the Opposition accusing the treasury bench of not wanting the House to function.

The Lower House was adjourned thrice, first till 12 noon, then 2pm and 3pm. When the members reconvened at 3pm, loud sloganeering in the House led to the proceedings being adjourned for the day.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed similar adjournments, with both the treasury and Opposition sides raising allegations against each other.

Dismissing the Congress’ accusations, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the ruling bench wants the House to function properly.

The House reconvened again on Tuesday, December 10. Within 6 minutes of beginning the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 pm.

Rajya Sabha followed suit and got adjourned at 12 pm. Once it reconvened, Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to adjourn the House for the day itself as continuous sloganeering disrupted the proceedings.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged the opposition MPs to let the Parliament function as the latter continued with their protests against the ruling dispensation in the ongoing winter session,.

He said that the MPs should raise questions, seek answers from the government, and engage in discussions with government representatives.

“I expect you all to do the same,” Birla said. Despite his request, the pandemonium continued in the House, leading the Speaker to adjourn proceedings until 12noon.

“The Parliament is a holy place, there is a decorum and dignity that needs to be maintained in the Parliament since this is the place where we obtained our freedom and it’s the most important place of the largest democracy. The nation’s wishes and ambitions are fulfilled in this very place, so we need to respect and honor it”, Birla told the dissenting MPs.