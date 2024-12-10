“No meeting with Adani”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a clear statement in the Assembly regarding the ongoing speculation about the Adani Group’s investments in the state. He categorically denied meeting Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani or having any association with him.

In response to queries raised in the Assembly, CM Stalin said:

“Adani has neither met me nor have I met him. Is there any further clarification required on this matter?”

He added that allegations surrounding the Adani Group should be investigated by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). He emphasized that this demand has been consistently raised by Members of Parliament (MPs) from the INDIA Alliance in Parliament.

CM Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji had already provided a detailed explanation about the state’s position regarding Adani Group’s investments. However, since speculation and reports continue to circulate, he felt the need to reiterate the government’s stand.

The Chief Minister also questioned the stance of the BJP and AIADMK on the issue. Referring to their criticisms of the DMK government, he asked:

“While BJP and AIADMK are quick to criticize the DMK, are they ready to support the INDIA Alliance’s demand for a JPC inquiry into the allegations against Adani in Parliament?”

He further urged the opposition parties to clarify their stand on the issue and support the investigation to ensure transparency.

Unhappy with CM Stalin’s clarification, members of the PMK staged a walkout from the Assembly, stating that the explanation was unsatisfactory. Meanwhile, BJP legislators remained silent on the issue during the session.

CM Stalin reiterated that the INDIA Alliance has been consistently demanding a JPC probe into allegations against Adani. He emphasized that such an inquiry is necessary to address the concerns raised in public and ensure accountability.

“All opposition parties in Parliament, including INDIA Alliance MPs, have been demanding an investigation. Will the BJP and its allies support this call? This is the question we want answered,” he added.