Modi condoles SM Krishna’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna on Tuesday and said he was a remarkable leader admired by people from all walks of life.

The 92-year-old Krishna had been ailing for quite some time and died at his residence in Bengaluru early Tuesday morning, his family said.

“Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others,” Modi said in a post on X.

“He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker,” the prime minister said.