HECS launches PSTP range in SL

HECS, in partnership with its Sri Lankan channel partner Ecologic Systems, launched its innovative PSTP range of products at Waters Edge, Colombo. The event, attended by over 100 representatives from government, industry, and environmental sectors, showcased sustainable solutions for Sri Lanka’s growing wastewater management challenges.

The program began with a welcome address by Mr. Anura Bandara, emphasizing collaboration for environmental progress. Mr. Kreshaanth Sethuraman of Ecologic Systems highlighted the company’s vision of delivering eco-friendly solutions.

Professor Mahesh Jayaweera addressed pressing issues in Sri Lanka’s wastewater management, underscoring the need for innovative infrastructure. Dr. J.R. Moses, CEO of HECS, introduced the PSTP range as a scalable, energy-efficient solution aligned with the principles of a circular economy, enabling treated wastewater reuse and reducing environmental impact