GCC to replace damaged street light poles soon

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has initiated efforts to replace damaged street light poles across the city, particularly in areas prone to heavy monsoon rains. In Tiruvottriyur, located in Zone 1, about 90 dilapidated street light poles will be replaced, with a tender floated for the work. The corporation has allocated Rs. 38.62 lakhs for this project.

The decision to replace the damaged poles was made in anticipation of heavy monsoon rains, which often exacerbate the risks posed by unstable infrastructure. However, the poor condition of street light poles is not limited to Tiruvottriyur. Across Chennai, many street light poles remain unrepaired, leaving streets in near darkness and creating significant challenges for the public.

In Thilagar Nagar, Kaladipet, and surrounding areas, around 37 street light poles have not been replaced for years, worsening the situation for residents. GCC has now floated a tender for Rs. 14.05 lakhs following inspections by officials.

Similarly, Sakthi Ganapathy Nagar is set to receive 27 new street light poles at a cost of Rs. 10.73 lakhs. Residents here have been demanding improvements, citing safety concerns and difficulties caused by the absence of adequate lighting.

In Major Saravanan Road and Kargil Nagar, Rs. 13.83 lakhs has been allotted for replacing 30 damaged poles. Residents report that these areas become pitch dark at night, leading to safety concerns and inconvenience.

The tender for replacing the street light poles has been floated, and the final date for submission is December 19. GCC officials assure that the replacement work will begin promptly after the tender process is completed.

Residents across these affected areas have welcomed the initiative but emphasized the need for timely action.

“We have been living in darkness for years now. The replacement of these poles will bring much-needed relief, especially during the monsoon,” said a resident of Kargil Nagar.