Downpour continues to lash Chennai

Several districts in Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

The continuous downpour brought significant waterlogging in various regions, with Kodiakkarai recording the highest rainfall of 182.4 mm over the past 24 hours, ending at 8 AM on December 12.

In light of continuous rainfall, schools in 20 districts across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Dindigul, and Ramanathapuram, have been declared closed today (December 12).

Other areas that recorded substantial rainfall include Talaignayiru with 146.4 mm, Velankanni with 130.6 mm, Maduranthakam with 117.3 mm, and Kolathur, Chennai, with 113.1 mm. Chennai’s Madhavaram, Perambur, and Red Hills received 109.2 mm, 105 mm, and 102.6 mm, respectively.

In the delta region, Mayiladuthurai and Thirukuvalai saw 104.2 mm each, while Vedaranyam recorded 99.9 mm. Other notable rainfall figures include Thiruvottiyur (96 mm), Puzhal (95.1 mm), Nagapattinam (86.2 mm), and Thindivanam (84.4 mm).

The relentless rain has led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupting daily life and transportation. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged residents in vulnerable regions to remain cautious.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 17 districts in Tamil Nadu today, December 11.

According to S. Balachandran, Head of the Southern Region Meteorological Centre, a low-pressure area has formed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and adjacent East Indian Ocean near the equatorial region.

As of yesterday morning, the low-pressure system intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area.

By evening, it was positioned over the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal regions. The system is expected to move west-northwestward toward the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu over the next 24 hours.

The current system is moving at a slow pace, and there are no indications of it intensifying into a cyclone based on present conditions. However, it is anticipated to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to many parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Rainfall is likely to continue for the next four days.

An ‘Orange Alert’ has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal today.

In addition, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur, along with Puducherry.