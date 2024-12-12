Rising chikungunya cases in TN

Tamil Nadu is grappling with a surge in chikungunya cases, with 512 confirmed infections reported until October this year, more than double the 222 cases recorded in 2023. Tamil Nadu is grappling with a surge in chikungunya cases, with 512 confirmed infections reported until October this year, more than double the 222 cases recorded in 2023.

According to the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme (NVBDCP), the state has also reported over 2,251 suspected cases in 2024.

The outbreak coincides with an increase in dengue cases, as both diseases are transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which thrives in stagnant water. Public health experts attribute the rise to poor waste management, clogged drains, and water stagnation, especially during the monsoon season.

Chikungunya causes fever, severe joint pain, headaches, and rashes, with joint discomfort lasting weeks or even months in severe cases.

Health officials are emphasizing prevention as the primary strategy to combat the disease. Steps such as eliminating mosquito breeding grounds by cleaning water containers, unclogging drains, and proper waste disposal are critical.

Personal protection measures like using mosquito repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and installing nets can also help reduce the risk of infection.

“Empty and clean water storage containers weekly, and avoid storing water in open containers,” advises Dr. Lakshmi Narayanan, a public health expert.

Virologist Dr. S. Shankar highlights the importance of community efforts, saying, “Collaboration between citizens and local authorities is essential to control mosquito breeding.” The Tamil Nadu Health Department has ramped up fogging activities and initiated awareness campaigns to educate the public.

If symptoms such as fever and severe joint pain arise, immediate medical attention is advised to differentiate chikungunya from dengue. Self-medication is discouraged. With the monsoon season continuing, health authorities urge the public to remain vigilant.

“Prevention is our strongest weapon against chikungunya. A clean environment and proactive measures will help control this outbreak,” emphasizes Health Secretary Dr. R. Manivannan.

As Tamil Nadu faces this challenge, collective action and preventive measures remain the most effective tools in combating the rising chikungunya cases.