Leaders extend birthday wishes to Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth, known for captivating fans across generations with his unique acting style and charisma, received heartfelt birthday wishes from political leaders and colleagues in the film industry on his special day.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin praised Rajinikanth’s unparalleled ability to win hearts with his performances.

In his statement, Stalin said, “A dear friend who has crossed boundaries to captivate audiences from six to sixty years old with his acting and style, Superstar Rajinikanth, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to you. May you continue to achieve success in the film industry, remain calm and cheerful, and bring joy to the people.”

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan also conveyed his wishes through social media, saying, “My dear friend, Superstar Rajinikanth, I wish you a very happy birthday. May you achieve many more victories, be surrounded by well-being, and live a long, happy life.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal extended his greetings, recognizing Rajinikanth’s global fanbase and unique acting talent. “To my dear friend Rajinikanth, who has a global fan following thanks to his distinctive acting skills and ever-charming personality, I convey my heartfelt birthday wishes. In this milestone golden jubilee year of your cinematic journey, I wish you many more years of good health and continued success, bringing happiness to your fans,” Goyal stated.

Actor Vijay also shared his warm wishes, praying for Rajinikanth’s well-being. “I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to Superstar Rajinikanth, who commands great love and respect. I pray to the Almighty for your good health and long life,” Vijay remarked.