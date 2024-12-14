“EVKS was known for his courage”

It is with great sadness that I convey my deepest condolences on the passing of E.V.K.S. Elangovan. For over 35 years, I had the privilege of knowing him personally, and I can attest to his unwavering dedication to the Congress Party and his commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu, said K Chandrasekaran, President, Sivaji Ganesan Welfare Society, Tamil Nadu Congress Arts Wing.

In his condolence message, he said, As I reflect on Elangovan’s journey, I remember his deep gratitude to the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan, who introduced him to politics in 1984. He would often say, “I can never forget the guidance and wisdom of Sivaji Ganesan. He was the one who opened the door to politics for me, and I will forever be indebted to him.” His admiration for Sivaji was always clear, and he often remarked, “Sivaji and Kamaraj were the two pillars that supported the Tamil Nadu Congress, and without their vision, the party would not have stood tall today.”

“Much like Sivaji Ganesan, Elangovan was known for his boldness and directness. “I speak openly, even if it leads to consequences. The truth must be said,” he would often tell us. His fearless criticism of Congress leaders and his readiness to defend the party, even in difficult times, made him a distinctive voice in Tamil Nadu politics. As he once shared with me, “I will not be silent when the party’s integrity is questioned, even if it means facing defamation suits”, he said

“During his tenure as Tamil Nadu Congress President and as a Union Minister, Elangovan’s leadership was instrumental in keeping the party’s spirit alive, especially during crises. He always put the party workers and people first, saying, “A leader’s responsibility is to uplift his followers, to make sure the party never falters, no matter what challenges arise.” His ability to inspire and lead through action left a lasting impact on those who worked with him”.

“On behalf of the Sivaji Ganesan Welfare Society and the Tamil Nadu Congress Arts Wing, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and followers of Elangovan. His contributions to the Congress Party and Tamil Nadu will never be forgotten. His legacy as a leader who fought for his principles, no matter the odds, will continue to inspire us all”, he concluded.