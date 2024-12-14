Then Chennai – Review

Then Chennai takes a refreshing approach by centering its story on the less-explored backdrop of Then Chennai. The film revolves around Devarajan’s family, their hotel business, a mysterious child, and a scheming villain, creating a gripping narrative filled with suspense and drama.

Debutant Ranga impresses both as the director and lead actor, showcasing confidence and skill. Rhea shines as the female lead with her balanced performance, while Nitin Mehta delivers a powerful portrayal of the antagonist, leaving a lasting impression. The supporting cast, including Ilango Kumaran and Vatsan Natarajan, does justice to their roles.

The technical aspects stand out, with Sharath Kumar’s cinematography capturing the essence of Then Chennai beautifully. Jen Martin’s background score adds intensity to the action sequences, and Sivapadmayan’s songs are pleasing and blend seamlessly with the narrative.

Despite minor screenplay flaws, the film’s heart lies in its sincere storytelling and authentic portrayal of a middle-class family’s struggles. With its fresh premise, gripping moments, and earnest performances, Then Chennai is an engaging entertainer worth watching.