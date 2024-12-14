Leaders condole demise of EVKS Elangovan

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan, stating, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru EVKS Elangovan, a devoted Member of the Legislative Assembly from Erode (East). His contributions to society and the welfare of the people will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and followers.”

EVKS Elangovan, the grandson of Periyar EV Ramasamy’s brother, was a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics. Representing Gobichettipalayam in the Lok Sabha, he served as Union Textiles Minister from 2004 to 2009 and was a former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also mourned his loss, describing him as “a candid and courageous leader” who dedicated his life to the principles of Periyar and the Congress Party. Chief Minister MK Stalin, TNCC President KS Alagiri, and leaders from various parties, including Vaiko, PMK’s Ramadoss, and Anbumani Ramadoss, joined in offering their condolences.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay noted Elangovan’s legacy as part of Periyar’s family and his contribution to politics, expressing his deepest sympathies. BJP leaders K Annamalai and Khushbu Sundar also paid homage, highlighting his inclusive leadership and wit.

Elangovan’s death marks the end of an era in Tamil Nadu politics, leaving behind a legacy of service and progressive ideals.